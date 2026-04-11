Sombr Duets “1979” with Billy Corgan and Debuts Upcoming Song Live at Coachella

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 11th, 2026 - 8:35 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Rising artist Sombr delivered one of the most talked-about surprise moments of Coachella weekend when he brought out Billy Corgan for a nostalgic duet. The two joined forces for a performance of “1979,” blending Sombr’s modern alt-pop sensibilities with Corgan’s unmistakable voice. The collaboration quickly became a standout highlight, bridging generations of alternative music fans in real time.

According to a post on X, clips of the performance quickly circulated online and amplified the buzz surrounding both the collaboration and the unreleased track.

sombr and Billy Corgan pic.twitter.com/ADym6j3hFp — Sombr Brasil | Mídias 📷 (@sombrmidiasbr) April 12, 2026

Surprise! Sombr is debuting a new song tomorrow at #sombchella ★ Catch Sombr tomorrow at the Outdoor Theatre at 7:00 PM PDT, or tune in live on the official Coachella YouTube livestream. pic.twitter.com/r7Mje28kmm — Sombr Access (@sombraccess) April 10, 2026

The performance carried extra weight given the legacy of “1979,” originally released by The Smashing Pumpkins in 1996 and widely regarded as one of the band’s most iconic tracks. On stage, the chemistry between Sombr and Corgan felt natural, with the younger artist holding his own alongside a genre-defining figure while still putting his own spin on the track.





SOMBR’S NEW SONG HELLO??? DANCERS??? PRODUCTION????? OH WE’RE ARE SO BACK BABY ITS ALREADY A HIT #sombrchella #sombchella pic.twitter.com/c4kI55r8ij — didine ✮ maggie’s month ♱ (@playguts) April 12, 2026

Beyond the duet, Sombr used the moment to debut an unreleased song live, giving fans an early listen ahead of its official release on April 17th. The new track showcased a more refined and expansive sound and hinted at a major step forward in his artistry. The crowd reaction suggested the song is already poised to resonate strongly once it drops.