Interpol Live Debut New Single “See Out Loud” During Recent Show In Brazil

Home News Nick Aagesen March 21st, 2026 - 5:20 PM

Interpol has unveiled a new song whilst on a worldwide tour according to NME. The new single is titled “See Out Loud.” Interpol debuted the new song at a recent show in Brazil. A fan recorded them playing it during the March 19th show and posted to YouTube. The new song has a rock feel and fits the bands indie rock style but also is a fast energetic tune and is sure to be a summer singalong for fans.

During shows recently in Miami and the shows before the 19th the band was playing familiar hits from former albums during their concerts. This particular show they added the new song about halfway through the show. The band had a recent interview with NME and talked about the vibe of new music that they would be releasing. Frontman Paul Banks said that his favorite tracks from the upcoming album are ones that are high energy.

The band is playing with a new drummer during their recent shows after Sam Fogarino has been out after a spinal surgery in 2023. The band will be playing shows around Coachella this year and then move on to shows in the UK and Europe.