Portgual. The Man Teams Up With Marshmello For Collaborative New Single “Phoenix”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 30th, 2026 - 9:42 AM

Indie rock band Portugal. The Man has joined forces with DJ Marshmello for a collaborative new single entitled “Phoenix.” The track bursts with ultimate summertime energy, pulsing electronics, saccharine vocals and warm lyrics about a new flame. “Phoenix” is as danceable as it is melodic with a catchy chorus and energetic instrumentation to boot.

Speaking on the collaboration, Portugal. The Man frontman John Gourley offered, “Growing up in Alaska as the son of dog mushers, music never felt like a reachable world, so there’s still a part of me that can’t believe I get to work with people I’ve looked up to—especially someone like Marshmello. Working on “Phoenix” with him was incredibly fun and easy, no ego, no overthinking—just chasing the feeling until it stuck. The song’s about that cycle—breaking down and coming back stronger—and I’m grateful for the trust and energy he brought into it.”

Marshmello is known for his many collaborations including recent tracks with the late Juice Wrld in the form of “We Don’t Get Along,” “Kissin My Friends” featuring Inji, “Better Than Me” featuring Hudson Westbrook, “Save My Love” with Ellie Goulding and Avaion, “Esta Vida” featuring Farruko and “Grown Man” featuring Polo G and Southside.

Portugal. The Man have also kept active, recently having invited Weird Al Yankovic onstage during their NYC show to perform “Live In The Moment” and Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name.” The band released their latest studio album SHISH in November of last year.

Photo credit: Owen Ela