Marshmello And Inji Link Up On New Song “Kissin My Friends”

Home News Khalliah Gardner December 6th, 2025 - 5:41 PM

Marshmello and INJI have come together to create a new song called “Kissin My Friends.” This exciting track mixes their unique styles, making it stand out in the pop and dance music scenes. Marshmello adds his catchy beats that are popular across different genres, while INJI brings her energetic electro-pop sound, influenced by her classical music background and strong songwriting skills.

Marshmello, already very popular with a huge fanbase, had an amazing year in 2024. He worked with many different artists like Ellie Goulding and Jelly Roll. As he moves into 2025, he’s focusing again on dance music and restarting his label called Joytime Collective. This time feels like he’s going back to the start of his career, giving fans more creative dance tracks that made him famous worldwide. His history of exciting collaborations is paving the way for fresh sounds in “Kissin My Friends.”

INJI is becoming well-known in the music world with her unique dance-pop style and a touch of boldness. After gaining international attention with viral songs like “GASLIGHT” and “BELLYDANCING,” she was recently honored as Billboard’s October Dance Rookie of the Month. Her music keeps getting more popular, especially as she prepares for a big tour in 2026. Her new song, “Kissin My Friends,” adds to her collection of hits and shows how she’s reaching people worldwide after recent achievements at festivals.

“Kissin My Friends” is likely to become a favorite for fans of both Marshmello and INJI. It combines Marshmello’s hit-making ability with INJI’s unique sound that blends different styles. This collaboration shows how pop and dance music are changing, as artists keep trying new things by mixing genres to make fresh sounds. In 2025, both musicians are expected to continue influencing the industry, and “Kissin My Friends” is just their first step in doing so.