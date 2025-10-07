Marshmello Shares New Single & Video “Better Than Me” Featuring Hudson Westbrook

Home News Juliet Paiz October 7th, 2025 - 4:54 PM

Marshmello has shared his newest single and video, “Better Man Than Me,” alongside rising country artist Hudson Westbrook. It is the first time the two have worked together, and the track brings Marshmello’s polished production into Westbrook’s world of heartfelt country storytelling.

The song begins with an acoustic guitar line that feels warm and familiar before Marshmello’s steady beat and low bass add depth. Westbrook takes the lead with a vocal delivery that is confident and vulnerable, reflecting on the cracks in a troubled relationship. His words are direct, questioning why someone would stay if they truly believe he is not enough, and ultimately daring them to find a better man. The mix of modern production with traditional country flavor gives the song a unique character.

The video builds on this tension with a story that feels cinematic. Westbrook is shown escaping from the backseat of a police car, sparking a chase that carries a sense of grit and danger. Hidden in the background are quick flashes of Marshmello’s iconic logo, a reminder of his hand in the project without taking focus away from the narrative. The action on screen mirrors the song’s energy, a push and pull between defiance and release.

Westbrook has called the collaboration exciting because it challenged him while letting him bring his Texas roots into something new. For Marshmello, it continues a run of country inspired projects that prove he can step into any genre while keeping his sound intact.