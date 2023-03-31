Marshmello, Polo G and Southside Go Back To School in New Single & Video “Grown Man”

Home News Gracie Chunes March 31st, 2023 - 11:49 AM

Electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello has teamed up with Polo G on new single “Grown Man.” The song was produced by Marshmello and Southside and was accompanied by a music video. Check it out below.

Directed by Justice Silvera, the music video features a cameo from actress Draya Michele as she navigates high school alongside Marshmello and Polo G. This is Marshmello and Polo G’s second collaboration, following their Platinum track “Hate the Other Side” with The Kid Laroi and Juice WRLD.

“Grown Man” first aired last fall during Monday Night Football with ESPN. Marshmello was dubbed the official music curator for the 2022-2023 season. The new song launched football’s biggest night, garnering over 21 million views on its debut with the National Football League.