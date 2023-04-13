Marshmello and Farruko Show Both Sides of the Coin in Music Video for New Song “Esta Vida”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt April 13th, 2023 - 5:00 PM

Marshmello teams up with Puerto Rican singer and rapper Farruko for the creation of the new song “Esta Vida” (“This Life”) which they premiered together during Marshmello’s performance at his Ultra Music Festival headline. Today Marshmello and Farruko have released the music video for their new song “Esta Vida,” and it is just as pumping as when they first debuted it.

The release of “Esta Vida” comes just a month after Marshmello’s latest team-up with Manuel Turizo for hit “El Merengue”. Marshmello’s work to infuse Latin music into his electronic sound has been making strides with Spanish music. The imaginative and progressive DJ has more up his sleeve to offer and has fans curious about more music is coming and if there is a new album in the works. So far Marshmello has hit after hit on his hands with his Latin infusion.

The video follows Farruko living two lives: one as a homeless man, and another as a celebrity surrounded by fame and fortune before his descent. One side shows the success of one person while the other side shows the failure of the other. The music video was directed by Justice Silvera.

