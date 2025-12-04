Portugal. The Man Invite Weird Al Yankovic Onstage In NYC For “Live In The Moment” & Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 4th, 2025 - 1:05 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, Portugal. The Man‘s fall tour hit New York City this week for a pair of shows at Terminal 5 on Wednesday night and the considerably more intimate Music Hall of Williamsburg on Tuesday. The band had promised “Explosive songs! Extended jams! Exclusive limited merch! Absolute mayhem!” for the smaller shows they added to this run.

Portugal. The Man delivered their music in Brooklyn by bringing out Weird Al Yankovic for the final two songs of the set. They have collaborated before and this time, Weird Al joined them on their song “Live in the Moment” (which he previously remixed), followed by a cover of Rage Against the Machine‘s “Killing in the Name.” Also, Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island them for the latter.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela