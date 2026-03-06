Marshmello & Juice Wrld Collaborate On New Track “We Don’t Get Along”

Home News Steven Taylor March 6th, 2026 - 7:39 PM

A new single released today sees Juice WRLD and Marshmello collaborating again once more. The newly released track, titled “We Don’t Get Along” is the latest of the late Juice WRLD’s unreleased and unfinished tracks to see an official release since his passing in 2019. It also marks the second time that the rapper has featured DJ and producer Marshmello on a song. A video can be found for the track on Juice WRLD’s YouTube channel.

The track, coming in at just over two minutes, is described as “lushly melodic and powerfully introspective,” featuring reflective lyrics looking back on life. While the lyrics often hang on more negative and dark topics, it ultimately ends with a more positive note, with Juice WRLD stating “Let my story be told.” The beat mixes steady trap drums with a moody guitar loop that creates a hazy, gothic and emotional atmosphere. The video itself is made in a unique Claymation style, directed by Johnny McHone, known for work on other stopmotion series like Robot Chicken. It follows Juice himself, depicted as a floating head as he goes through psychedelic and surreal visuals and landscapes. The visuals of Juice WRLD himself and other objects change and morph with the song, making use of the clay itself. Marshmello’s iconic head, as well as Juice WLRD’s signature “999” can also be seen throughout the video.

This new single comes after the release of the final posthumous Juice WRLD album, 2024’s The Party Never Ends.