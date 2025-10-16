Courtney Barnett Shares Exhilarating New Single & Video “Stay In Your Lane”

Home News Anthony Salvato October 16th, 2025 - 12:14 AM

Australian singer and guitarist Courtney Barnett released new music for the first time in a few years this week with her new single “Stay In Your Lane”. Although this is her first piece of new music since a 2023 instrumental album titled End Of The Day, which was used for the soundtrack to a film called Anonymous Club. Her last album with a vocal performance is none other than her highly critically acclaimed first studio album Things Take Time, Take Time.

“Stay In Your Lane” features a distinct distorted guitar riff that steadies the tempo of the song. In the background is a simple drum beat that ties into the overall steady groove of the track. Barnett’s lyrics convey a feeling of being trapped and longing for a release. Barnett works in the title when she says “This never would’ve happened if I stayed in my lane”. What exactly she’s speaking to is up to the listener, however, perhaps the music video provides some sort of context.

The video opens with a wide shot of a building and then cuts to Barnett in a hospital gown bleeding from her left ear. Other people begin to appear in the background all there to receive some sort of cosmetic surgery. Barnett appears later in the video singing and playing her guitar and later playing around with a magnifying glass on a stand used in most operating rooms.

The song itself tracks just over three minutes and provides a glimpse into what is hopefully another studio album from Barnett. Barnett will debut the single live next week on Oct. 22nd at the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer