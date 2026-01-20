Courtney Barnett Announces New Album Creature Of Habit For March 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “Site Unseen” Featuring Waxahatchee

Home News Cait Stoddard January 20th, 2026 - 12:00 PM

Today, Grammy-nominated Australian singer and songwriter Courtney Barnett has announced her highly-anticipated fourth studio album, Creature of Habit, will be out on March 27, through Mom+Pop Music. The album is a bold and emotionally resonant record that explores the central question: how to get out of your own way so you can truly feel your life?

Written in the wake of a relocation from Australia to Los Angeles and the closure of her long-running label Milk! Records, Barnett was grappling with changes that put the future of both her life and career in question. Rather than internalizing those feelings, she decided to bring all this swirling confusion directly into the recording process.

Creature of Habit features 10 tracks, including the brand new single and music video “Site Unseen” which features Waxahatche. The ditty evokes those emotions that have drawn Barnett’s listeners in since the very beginning. “Letting go of everything that might have been/ and if we like it here, we’ll stay another year,” she sings, “let’s figure out the rest another day.” These sentiments testify to the messages of openness and acceptance of change that are woven through Creature of Habit.

The track also holds particular personal significance to Barnett, because it features harmonies from one of her favorite singers, Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee. Also, “Site Unseen” is accompanied by a cinematic visualizer that leans into the elements of old-school physical comedy in the form of a modern music video.

Creature of Habit Track List

Stay In Your Lane Wonder Site Unseen (featuring Waxahatchee) Mostly Patient One Thing At A Time Mantis Sugar Plum Same Great Advice Another Beautiful Day