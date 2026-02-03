Warm Love Cool Dreams 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Courtney Barnett, Toro y Moi, Tortoise & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 3rd, 2026 - 5:29 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, after holding their inaugural edition in 2025, the Empty Bottle-presented Chicago Festival Warm Love Cool Dreams is returning for a second year and it will be happening on May 23-24, at Salt Shed. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 6, at 10 a.m. CST.

Saturday’s lineup includes The Jesus and Mary Chain, Tortoise, Pixel Grip, Smerz, YHWH Nailgun, Kumo 99 and Mark William Lewis. Sunday’s lineup has Courtney Barnett, Toro y Moi, Whitney, Nourished by Time, Moin, Being Dead, Lauren Auder, and Tobacco City. The festival will also feature the Oddball Market, the Arts of Life Studio Sale and river boat rides around Goose Island for attendees.

On their Instagram , the festival organizers wrote: Warm Love Cool Dreams Music & Arts Festival from Empty Bottle Presents returns May 23rd & 24th at the Salt Shed in Chicago. The wide-ranging, multi-genre festival takes place across the entirety of the Salt Shed facility: indoors, outside on the Fairgrounds, as well as the cocktail bar Three Top Lounge and arcade Elston Electric”

