Courtney Barnett Shares Pair Of New Singles “Mantis” & “Sugar Plum”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 24th, 2026 - 1:02 PM

Today, Courtney Barnett has released the two brand new songs, “Mantis” and “Sugar Plum,” through Mom+Pop Music. The new tracks serve as the third and fourth official singles off her highly anticipated fourth studio album, Creature of Habit, which will be released on March 27. “Mantis” is one of Creature of Habit’s pivotal tracks, documenting the moment of serendipity where a praying mantis visited Barnett’s studio and indirectly provided the inspiration and creative pathway that would lead to the completion of her album.

“Praying mantis on my door, looking for meaning or just any sign at all,” Barnett sings over guitars as bright and urgent as a desert sunrise. The ditty sees the artist at her most bright-eyed, clear and melodic. Now, “Sugar Plum” is also a radiant highlight from Creature of Habit. As with many tracks on the album, the song deals with Barnett’s life-long struggle with self-doubt before a sense of optimism and wonder wins out in a transcendent final refrain.

In other news, Barnett will bring Creature of Habit to the live stage, with a tour kicking off in North America this May. She is set to begin the tour in Austin on May 1st, and will make stops at cities including Brooklyn, Nashville, Boston and other cities before closing out the tour in Los Angeles in August.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer