Illenium Releases Anthemic New Song “Die Living” with David Guetta and Dustin Lynch

Home News Skylar Jameson March 22nd, 2026 - 5:15 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

The Grammy-Nominated artist Illenium has joined forces with the legendary David Guetta and multi-platnium country artist Dustin Lynch for a new song. The new single is called “Die Living” and comes from Illenium’s upcoming album Odyssey. “Die Living” was first debuted during the opening weekend of Illenium’s residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, where Illenium has been turning Odyssey into is described in a press release as “a truly multi-sensory spectacle” that’s one of Illenium’s most ambitious projects of his career.

“Die Living” is an anthemic song that blurs genres with a futuristic bass line mixed with cinematic builds and the grit and emotion that comes from the country influence Lynch bleeds into the song. The song mixes Lynch’s twangy vocal style with Illenium and Guetta’s beats, adding to the intensity of the lyrics. The beat drop on this track unexpectedly fits perfectly into the country vibe of the song, without seeming out of place. The visual is also pretty visually appealing, with a fiery explosion appearing as a tree’s leaves. Check out the new song below!

“Die Living” is a part of Illenium’s upcoming album Odyssey, which not only features collaborations with Guetta and Lynch. This album also sees Illenium collaborating with artists such as Kid Cudi, Ryan Tedder, Ellie Goulding, and even the heavy metal band Bring Me The Horizon. Illenium will also return to the sphere for his final run of shows from April 2nd until the 4th.