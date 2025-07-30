David Guetta Drops New Version of “Golden”

Home News Trent Tournour July 30th, 2025 - 9:42 AM

Superstar hitmaker David Guetta is back with a brand new remix of the track “Golden” from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack. The song, originally written and recorded by the pop group created for the movie HUNTR/X, has made massive waves within the pop sphere and currently sits at #2 (and rising) on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song now finds itself treated to remix by DJ and Grammy winner David Guetta who has multiple unofficial ‘songs of the summer’ under his belt, with this remix it seems that he may be on the precipice of another. The song is a glossy and shimmering piece of power-pop which lives up to the luster of the song’s title. The anthemic chorus is punched up a bit and the song’s structure is treated to a dance friendly bass drop which is sure to net the song some play in clubs and car radios alike.

The song has some additional hype behind it on account of the movie it features in. KPop Demon Hunters has been an unexpected box office smash which has absolutely captivated the 8-16 year old audience with a rambunctious, heartwarming and surprisingly postmodern story about a group of K-Pop idol demon hunters who have to team up to fight a rival band who pull from some satanic sources.

This new David Guetta remix of “Golden” perfectly matches the light-hearted energy of the film while also being a solid piece of standalone music. Give it a listen here: