Illenium Releases Two New Songs “Refuge” and “Ur Alive”

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 2nd, 2025 - 11:37 PM

Multiplatinum producer, songwriter and artist Illenium has released two new singles titled “Refuge” and “Ur Alive.” The two singles are a part of a two-pack single bundle which are available on all streaming platforms. “Refuge” features Norma Jean Martine and includes a pulsating synth loop with a fiery electronic beat. Martine gives a full-bodied performance that only builds as the track continues. Illenium’s second single, “Ur Alive” featuring WYLDE offers a different vibe. “Ur Alive” is an inspirational track that is perfect for running due to its constant momentum. It is motivational and reminds listeners that regardless of what happens, “Look around, don’t forget you’re alive.” The second track has also quickly become a fan favorite since it was already highly anticipated even before its release.

The two new singles come after Illenium’s decision to break away from his previous record label and join Republic Records. His first single since the decision was “In My Arms” featuring Hayla which was officially released two months ago. “In My Arms” was wildly successful and has garnered over 6.4 million streams on Spotify in addition to praise. Billboard stated, “Each artist dials up their respective talents to 11, with the song fusing Illenium’s soaring, anthemic future bass with Hayla’s power-lunged, chest thumping vocals. The song builds to a kaleidoscopic drop while pulling hard on all the emotional heartstrings.”

In addition to his recent success with the new tracks, Illenium is also going on tour this August to perform seven shows. The tour will begin on August 8 at the Elements Festival in Long Pond, PA and will end on September 28 at the Brooklyn Mirage in Brooklyn, NY. Illenium will also be attending the Das Energi Festival on August 9. Tickets for any of the mentioned shows can be purchased here.