Illenium Shares New Single “War” Featuring Lo Spiri

Today, electronic artist Illenium returns with “War,” which is a high-impact fan track featuring rising alternative singer-songwriter Lo Spirit. The ditty runs alongside the final reveal of special guests for ILLENIUM Presents ODYSSEY at Sphere in Las Vegas shows in March and April with Alok, Dab The Sky, Wooli, Levity, Audien, Ray Volpe, SLANDER, DJ Diesel and Tape B.

As for the music, “War” embodies a powerful moment of release and forward motion that blends indie rock, alt-pop and raw emotional lyricism into a sound that feels both vulnerable and defiantly bold. The track delivers bright percussion, dynamic tension and cinematic urgency by fusing intensity with atmosphere in a way that further defines the artist‘s versatility as a producer and songwriter.

“So excited to have my new single “War” with Lø Spirit out now. This one was an instant favorite since the rock edge is something I’ve always loved. It brings a darker, heavier energy that contrasts my other singles and adds a new dimension to the story of Odyssey,” says Illenium.

Lø Spirit adds: “Super grateful to be a part of such a raw song. Being asked to sing this song with ILLENIUM was perfect timing for me. “War” ironically ran parallel with a lot of the chaos I was met with this year. Couldn’t be more excited to make something so visceral with one of the greats in the electronic space.”