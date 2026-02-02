Kid Cudi & BNYX Team Up For Collaborative New Single “Everywhere I Go (Remind Me)”

Home News Anthony Salvato February 2nd, 2026 - 12:47 AM

Grammy-award-winning rap and hip hop artist Kid Cudi teamed up with producer BNYX for a new single titled, “Everywhere I Go”. Known for his such as “Memories” and “Pursuit of Happiness”, Cudi returns to the limelight for his few pieces of new music since his 2025 album Free.

“Everywhere I Go” marks the third of three singles released by Cudi in the last month and changes in preparation for another studio album. Cudi has released two other singles for what could be the 13th album of his increasingly extensive career.

The track itself runs at just about three and a half minutes long. It has a heavy electronic song with strong 808s and a repeating chopped up vocal track. Cudi seems to sing over the drumbeat at first while some more electronic sounds and talkbox vocals are added in.

The song has a quick, upbeat club sound. It has clap back beats that cut nicely with the groove of the baseline. The sound is not too far removed from previous Kid Cudi projects but remains fresh and new while still maintaining some of his signature sound.

Should Kid Cudi be able to recapture this same feel and sound in the remaining tracks to potentially round out an album, he would have quite the strong project. He hasn’t quite gone away over the years and has remained fairly active both in the studio and on the road, but thai project has the potential to reach some of the same sounds as the early Man on the Moon projects.