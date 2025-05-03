David Guetta, Kehlani, Hugel And Daecolm Join Forces On New Song “Think Of Me”

Home News Leila DeJoui May 3rd, 2025 - 12:42 AM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

On May 2, 2025, four very powerful forces teamed up to release the new song, “Think Of Me.” Grammy-award winning DJ, David Guetta, Grammy-nominated R&B artist, Kehlani, French DJ, Hugel and Grammy-nominated singer, Daecolm, have all come together to collaborate on this new song. The new song has the soulful R&B vocals from Kehlani and Daecolm’s prominent vocals as well. The beats from the song and the instrumental is work from Guetta and Hugel, which pair well together to infuse a new Afro-beat styled song.

Listen to “Think Of Me.”

In the beginning of the song, Darcolm starts the song off with a little more of a softer tone. The beat is not too heavy and does not go too fast. A little later, Kehlani brings in her dominant vocals and takes over the track. Her beautiful tones glide nicely with the beat and the instrumental as well. Kehlani is not unfamiliar with these sorts of songs. Even though her genre is primarily R&B, her popular song, “After Hours” provides almost a similar style in song. Though her roots are R&B she does have some experience with singing on a DJ track. Once the chorus comes into play, both Kehlani and Daecolm harmonize the chorus. Together, both of their voices blend immaculately well together and join seamlessly together. Even when they are not singing actual words, their harmonies add another instrument level to the song. The cover art for the song is a mirror with lipstick writing. There is a heart made from the lipstick with “Think Of Me” written in the center.