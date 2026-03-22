A Place to Bury Strangers Release New Retrospective Single and Music Video “Where Are We Now”

Home News Skylar Jameson March 22nd, 2026 - 4:09 PM

The New York based band, A Place to Bury Strangers, has released a brand new single that comes with a new music video! The new song is called “Where Are We Now” and is a single from their upcoming rarities album Rare And Deadly, which comes out on April 3rd via Dedstrange. The album is a collection of music the band made, but never saw the light of day.

The new single “Where Are We Now” focuses on the band looking back, with lyrics like “Where are we now // Is it too late // Should I reach out // Where we are now // caught in our lives //did our dreams fade.” Frontman Ackermann shares the meaning of the song by saying, “looking back at friends you lost touch with. Wondering where they ended up. Remembering when everything felt possible.”

The video for “Where Are We Now” was made by Ackermann, using footage from the Library of Congress’s National Archives. It appears to be a quickly flashing slideshow of history. According to Ackermann, he made this video because he thinks, “we need to look at people more and see the value and wonder of life so we can be compassionate towards others.” The theme of the Rare And Deadly also matches the video’s retrospectiveness, as it cracks open the unreleased vault from A Place to Bury Strangers, with demos, b-sides, abandoned sessions, and more. Check out the song and video below!

“Where Are We Now” follows the band’s last release titled “Acid Rain”. Both “Where Are We Now” and “Acid Rain” will be a part of A Place to Bury Strangers’ new album Rare And Deadly. Interestingly, the tracklists across CD, cassette, vinyl, and digital formats will all have their unique tracklist, meaning you’ll be getting something different depending on the way you want to play the album. This also means that no one version of Rare And Deadly will feature every song from the project, encouraging fans of A Place to Bury Strangers to collect them all. In a press release, the band describes the project as “less of a compilation and more of a documentary”.