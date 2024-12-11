A Place To Bury Strangers Have Announced Their North American Tour Dates For Spring 2025

Home News Michael Ferrara December 11th, 2024 - 2:43 PM

Following their release of seventh studio album, Synthesizer, A Place To Bury Strangers have announced tour dates for the spring. Shows will mostly be partnered with The Serfs and The Mall. The supporting bands will be opening select shows in Detroit, Cleveland, Columbus , and the first night in Chicago.

The band will close out their tour in New York City, featuring the “Rocks Off Concert Cruise”, on May 30th. Tickets for the event are still available for purchase now.

A Place To Bury Strangers, who are well known for their loud, intense emotion soundscapes and thrilling live shows, have promised an electrifying experience with new material on their upcoming 2025 tour. The Serfs have evolved from their dark, post-punk sound, now dabbling with raw energy and experimenting with a new edge. Joining A Place To Bury Strangers, they’ll magnify tour intensity to new level never seen before.

More information on the A Place To Bury Strangers and their upcoming tour available here.

A Place To Bury Strangers – 2025 Tour Dates

May 4 – Burlington Higher Ground

May 15 – Montreal Bar le Ritz PDB

May 16 – Toronto Lee’s Palace

May 17 – Detroit Magic Bag

May 18 – Cleveland Grog Shop

May 20 – Columbus Ace of Cups

May 21 – Chicago Empty Bottle

May 22 – Chicago Empty Bottle

May 23 – Louisville Headliners

May 24 – Nashville Blue Room

May 27 – Richmond Richmond Music Hall

May 28 – Baltimore Ottobar

May 29 – Philadelphia Ukie Club

May 30 – New York Rocks Off Cruise

