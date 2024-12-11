A Place To Bury Strangers Have Announced Their North American Tour Dates For Spring 2025

Following their release of seventh studio album, Synthesizer, A Place To Bury Strangers have announced tour dates for the spring. Shows will mostly be partnered with The Serfs and The Mall. The supporting bands will be opening select shows in Detroit, Cleveland, Columbus , and the first night in Chicago.
The band will close out their tour in New York City, featuring the “Rocks Off Concert Cruise”, on May 30th. Tickets for the event are still available for purchase now.
More information on the A Place To Bury Strangers and their upcoming tour available here.
A Place To Bury Strangers – 2025 Tour Dates
May 4 – Burlington Higher Ground
May 15 – Montreal Bar le Ritz PDB
May 16 – Toronto Lee’s Palace
May 17 – Detroit Magic Bag
May 18 – Cleveland Grog Shop
May 20 – Columbus Ace of Cups
May 21 – Chicago Empty Bottle
May 22 – Chicago Empty Bottle
May 23 – Louisville Headliners
May 24 – Nashville Blue Room
May 27 – Richmond Richmond Music Hall
May 28 – Baltimore Ottobar
May 29 – Philadelphia Ukie Club
May 30 – New York Rocks Off Cruise
