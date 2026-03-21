Dave Grohl Speaks On Aftermath of Infidelity Scandal “I’ve Been in Therapy Six Days a Week for 70 Weeks”

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 21st, 2026 - 4:02 PM

Dave Grohl recently talked about how he felt after his cheating scandal, which was big news and affected both his private life and public image. He shared, “I’ve been in therapy six days a week for 70 weeks” because he wants to improve himself and heal. This has been tough but also changed him in important ways by helping him face past mistakes and see how they’ve impacted the people close to him.

The scandal brought attention to different parts of Grohl’s life, making him face truths he had ignored before. This self-reflection helped Grohl see that he needed to rethink what mattered most and own up to his mistakes. He realized it was important not just for those he’d hurt but also for his personal growth and peace of mind. Grohl’s choice to go into therapy shows he’s genuinely trying to understand the deeper issues behind how he acted in the past. He knows this process is key for getting better as a person and rebuilding lost trust. The road toward redemption has been tough, but Grohl stays hopeful, aiming to become more compassionate and understanding while building healthier relationships with himself and others.

Grohl said he was thankful for the help from his close friends and family during a tough time. He realized how important they were in helping him get better, admitting that getting back on track needs both support from others and personal determination. Grohl has been open about the situation, showing how complicated personal relationships can be and highlighting that it’s possible to grow and improve after tough times. He wants to show others that being accountable and resilient is important; even if our actions have serious effects, we can always work towards healing.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz