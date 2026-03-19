Olivia Rodrigo Teases Her Third Album is Full of “Experimental Sad Love Songs”

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 19th, 2026 - 2:17 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Olivia Rodrigo is offering fans an early glimpse into the direction of her highly anticipated third album. The pop star has begun teasing new details about the project, hinting at both a sonic shift and a deeply emotional core. While an official title and release date remain under wraps, the emerging picture suggests a bold new era for Rodrigo.

In recent comments, Rodrigo described the upcoming record as leaning heavily into “experimental” territory while still centering on heartbreak and romance. She explained that many of the songs fall into the category of “sad love songs,” continuing her signature focus on emotional storytelling but with a fresh perspective.

According to Consequence, the album also carries subtle “London vibes,” pointing to possible new influences in both production and songwriting. This suggests Rodrigo may be expanding beyond the pop-rock and confessional ballad style that defined her earlier releases Sour and Guts. Rodrigo has emphasized her fascination with love songs that balance beauty with anxiety and longing, noting that her favorite tracks often explore the darker edges of romance. That emotional complexity appears to be a guiding force behind the new material.

The album is once again being developed alongside longtime collaborator Dan Nigro, who has played a key role in shaping Rodrigo’s sound. Fans have already begun speculating that the project, often referred to as “OR3,” could mark her most adventurous work to date.

Although many details remain tightly guarded, Rodrigo’s early descriptions point toward a record that pushes her artistry forward while staying rooted in the vulnerable songwriting that made her one of her generation’s defining voices.