Olivia Rodrigo Shares David Byrne’s Cover Of “Drivers License” To Celebrate Fifth Anniversary

David Byrne, who is the co-founder of Talking Heads, has offered his interpretation of “drivers license” on a new version, available at all DSPs beginning today alongside Rodrigo’s original version of the song. This is just the first in a series of covers tied to the fifth anniversary of SOUR, Rodrigo’s debut album, which was released on May 21, 2021. As a whole, Byrne‘s version is very creative by how his harmonic voice and instrumentation brings a super solid 80s pop vibe.

Since its release on January 8, 2021, “drivers license” has amassed over 4.7 billion combined global streams and has been certified six times Platinum by the RIAA. The track spent its first eight weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, which is the longest running number one song by a solo artist at the time. Praised by The New York Times for the way it “successfully balances dark yet crisp melodrama with bold tunefulness.”

Also, “drivers license” ranks among the top 100 most-streamed songs of all time on Apple Music, among the top 10 most-streamed solo female songs in Spotify history and in the top 20 of Rolling Stone’s Best Female Songs of the Century.

