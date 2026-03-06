War Child Records Shares Music Video For Olivia Rodrigo’s Cover Of The Magnetic Fields’ “The Book Of Love”

Home News Steven Taylor March 6th, 2026 - 5:28 PM

Today, War Child Records has released the charity album HELP (2). The record comes as a way to help promote War Child UK’s work to aid children impacted by warfare and conflict across the world. With the release, War Child Records shared a video of Olivia Rodrigo’s cover of “The Book Of Love” by the Magnetic Fields. The video was posted to War Child Record’s Instagram account, and can be found below.

The four minute long video was recorded by children in Sudan, Ukraine, Gaza and Yemen, and was directed by Billy Boyd Cope with creative direction done by Academy Award Winning filmmaker Jonathan Glazer. The video plays the somber and sentimental melody over a vignette of various children’s recordings of daily life. Snapshots of children exploring, playing and generally living their lives play over Rodrigo’s singing, with their laughter and conversation sometimes chiming in during the song. Scenes of destroyed buildings are contrasted with the joy of the children going through their day-to-day routines. The video ends with a ghostly fade to white as laugher and noise downs out the end of the song.

Glazer spoke about the process of making the video, stating “We handed cameras to kids so we could see what they see. The world through their eyes. We wanted to remove the adult hand and the adult world around them – the conflict, the injury and the war. What they did with the cameras was up to them, we just encouraged them to play. What we got back was the purest form of their energy, joy and truth. It gives us a chance to not only witness, but experience their innocence, joy and resilience.”