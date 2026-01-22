War Child Records Announce HELP (2) Charity Album Featuring Olivia Rodrigo, Depeche Mode & More For March 2026 Release, Arctic Monkeys Share New Song “Opening Night”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 22nd, 2026 - 12:57 PM

Today, War Child Records has announced HELP(2) in aid of global children’s charity War Child UK. HELP(2) is a brand new collaborative album that is inspired by the landmark 1995 multi-artist charity album HELP, to engage music lovers globally in support of War Child UK’s vital work delivering immediate aid, education, specialist mental health support and protection to children affected by conflict around the world.

The album features an incredible lineup of contributors including Anna Calvi, Arctic Monkeys, Arlo Parks, Arooj Aftab, Bat For Lashes, Beabadoobee, Beck, Beth Gibbons, Big Thief, Black Country, New Road, Cameron Winter, Damon Albarn, Depeche Mode, Dove Ellis, Ellie Rowsell, English Teacher, Ezra Collective, Foals, Fontaines D.C. and other acts

Along with the album announcement, the Arctic Monkey has shared the single, “Opening Night” which is from HELP(2). As a whole, everything is fantastic by how the music shakes the background a lovely soft rock vibe, while the vocalist uses his harmonies to bring a deep and emotional human connection some listeners can relate to.

War Child UK is driven by a single goal that is ensuring a safe future for every child affected by war. Using 30 years of experience and proven methodologies, War Child aims to reach children as quickly as possible when conflict breaks out and stays long after the cameras have gone to support them through their recovery.

HELP(2) Track List

Arctic Monkeys – “Opening Night” Damon Albarn, Grian Chatten & Kae Tempest – “Flags” Black Country, New Road – “Strangers” The Last Dinner Party – “Let’s do it again!” Beth Gibbons – “Sunday Morning” Arooj Aftab & Beck – “Lilac Wine” King Krule – “The 343 Loop” Depeche Mode – “Universal Soldier” Ezra Collective & Greentea Peng – “Helicopters” Arlo Parks – “Nothing I Could Hide” English Teacher & Graham Coxon – “Parasite” Beabadoobee – “Say Yes” Big Thief – “Relive, Redie” Fontaines D.C. – “Black Boys on Mopeds” Cameron Winter – “Warning” Young Fathers – “Don’t Fight the Young” Pulp – “Begging for Change” Sampha – “Naboo” Wet Leg – “Obvious” Foals – “When the War is Finally Done” Bat For Lashes – “Carried my girl” Anna Calvi, Ellie Rowsell, Nilüfer Yanya & Dove Ellis – “Sunday Light” Olivia Rodrigo – “The Book of Love”