Mogwai’s Barry Burns Releases Score For New Movie Everybody to Kenmure Street

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 15th, 2026 - 6:00 PM

Barry Burns from Mogwai has released the music for the popular film Everybody To Kenmure Street. The film was directed by Felipe Bustos Sierra and supported by well-known producers Emma Thompson and Hugh Bonneville. You can listen to or download the soundtrack through Rock Action Records. This movie, which highlights an important protest in Glasgow, got great reviews and won a special award at Sundance Film Festival for its focus on civil resistance.

Burns’ soundtrack has 15 new songs and an interesting cover of Lee Hazlewood’s ‘Your Sweet Love’, sung by Scottish vocalists Rachel Sermanni and Alana Rae. The main song, ‘Kenmure Street,’ features the Glasgow Gaelic Musical Association, blending Gaelic and Urdu languages to highlight the film’s cultural diversity. These recordings were made at Castle of Doom studios with producer Tony Doogan assisting in their creation. The film tells the story of what happened on May 13, 2021, in Pollokshields, Glasgow. Local people came together to stop a UK Home Office raid. By using real videos from that day and re-enactments, it shows how determined the community was during an eight-hour standoff and highlights their activism efforts.

Burns, famous for his energetic role in the band Mogwai, brings a lot of experience with experimental music to this project. His time with Mogwai includes working on important albums and creative soundtracks that have carved out a special place in music. This new project adds more depth to his collection of film scores. Rock Action Records, started by Mogwai, is still a key part of Glasgow’s music scene. Known for its independent nature, the label helps many artists while staying true to its original values. By releasing the score Everybody To Kenmure Street, Rock Action shows it continues to support varied and meaningful projects.

Everyone To Kenmure Street Tracklist

1.Your Sweet Love

2.Swivel

3.With Magnets

4.Beluga

5.Los Geht’s

6.Rose Door

7.Amorgos

8.Leave With Me

9.Kenmure Street

10.I Know What To Do

11.This Current

12.Being Is An Action

13.Flooer

14.Keep Walking Forward

15.DITHEAN

16.Closer Than We Think

<a href="https://barryburns.bandcamp.com/album/everybody-to-kenmure-street">Everybody to Kenmure Street by Barry Burns</a>

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat