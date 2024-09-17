Mogwai Return With First New Single In Two Years “God Gets You Back”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 17th, 2024 - 5:54 PM

Today, Mogwai has just release their first new music in over two years, by sharing the new single “God Gets You Back,” which is available now in North and South America through Temporary Residence Ltd. The song is a well-calibrated return, a tune that forgoes resting on their laurels after the success of 2021’s As The Love Continues.

Driven by an arpeggiated synth, “God Gets You Back” builds gracefully, with drummer Martin Bulloch ensuring the track continues to move forward with purpose. The ditty feels like a natural culmination of Mogwai considered work on celebrated soundtracks for Zidane: a 21st Century Portrait, ZeroZeroZero, Les Revenants and the heft of As The Love Continues.

Mogwai was formed in 1995 in Glasgow and the band consists of Stuart Braithwaite (guitar, vocals,) Barry Burns (guitar, piano, synthesizer, vocals,) Dominic Aitchison (bass guitar) and Martin Bulloch (drums.) Since 1997, the band has released 10 studio albums, with their most recent, 2021’s As The Love Continues, being a commercial and critical success.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat