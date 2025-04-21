The Cure Announces New Remix Album Mixes Of A Lost World For June 2025 Release Featuring Orbital, Chino Moreno, Mogwai & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 21st, 2025 - 1:12 PM

Today, The Cure has announced Mixes Of A Lost World, which is a new remix collection of tracks from The Cure’s acclaimed number one 2024 album, SONGS OF A LOST WORLD. The set features brand-new remixes from Four Tet, Paul Oakenfold, Orbital and other acts, with the deluxe edition including additional remixes and reworks by Chino Moreno (Deftones,) Mogwai, 65daysofstatic and other talents souls. This stunning collection will be released on June 13, through Fiction/Capitol Records.

Mixes Of A Lost World will be available as three LP, three CD and three MC deluxe editions featuring both the ‘Artists’ & ‘Remixers’ tracks. The three LP set includes three half speed mastered 180g heavyweight black bio vinyl LPs, a tri-gatefold printed sleeve and a large foldout poster. The triple deluxe CD has an 8-panel digisleeve and includes a foldout poster. The limited edition three MC set has individually printed o-cards, obi-strip and is exclusive to The Cure store.

Initially formed in 1978, The Cure has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, headlined the Glastonbury festival four times and been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. They are considered to be one of the most influential bands to ever come out of the UK. The Cure’s first album in 16 years, Songs Of A Lost World reached number one in fifteen countries and the top five in a further seven, including the U.S. at number four.

Mixes Of A Lost World Tracklist

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Paul Oakenfold “Cinematic” Remix)

2. Endsong (Orbital Remix)

3. Drone:Nodrone (Daniel Avery Remix)

4. All I Ever Am (Meera Remix)

5. A Fragile Thing (Âme Remix)

6. And Nothing Is Forever (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)

7. Warsong (Daybreakers Remix)

8. Alone (Four Tet Remix)

9. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Mental Overdrive Remix)

10. And Nothing Is Forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)

11. A Fragile Thing (Sally C Remix)

12. Endsong (Gregor Tresher Remix)

13. Warsong (Omid 16B Remix)

14. Drone:Nodrone (Anja Schneider Remix)

15. Alone (Shanti Celeste “February Blues” Remix)

16. All I Ever Am (Mura Masa Remix)

17. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Craven Faults Rework)

18. Drone:Nodrone (Joycut “Anti-Gravitational” Remix)

19. And Nothing Is Forever (Trentemøller Rework)

20. Warsong (Chino Moreno Remix)

21. Alone (Ex-Easter Island Head Remix)

22. All I Ever Am (65daysofstatic Remix)

23. A Fragile Thing (Twilight Sad Remix)

24. Endsong (Mogwai Remix)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat