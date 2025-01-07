Mogwai Unleashes New Single & Video “Fanzine Made Of Flesh”

Home News Skyy Rincon January 7th, 2025 - 3:30 AM

Scottish rock band Mogwai have unleashed their latest track entitled “Fanzine Made Of Flesh.” The track marks the third single from their upcoming eleventh studio album The Bad Fire which is set to be released on January 24 via Temporary Residence Ltd.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Stuart Braithwaite offered, “‘Fanzine Made of Flesh’ was written in Brooklyn when I was staying at Alex Kapranos’s house in autumn 2023. In my head it sounds like a cross between ABBA, swervedriver and Kraftwerk though that might be ludicrous. It originally has a straight vocal but we ended up vocoding it on the last day of recording. It’s pretty different and I’m really happy with how it turned out.”

The song follows previously released songs “God Gets You Back” and “Lion Rumpus.” The new record was recorded at Chem19 Studios in the band’s native Scotland. It was produced by John Congleton who has previously worked with artists like St. Vincent, Angel Olsen and John Grant.

The group are scheduled to hit the road in support of the album starting in early February. Their UK and EU tour is set to begin with a show at Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands on the 4th. They will make stops in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, France, England and of course, Scotland. In March, the band will be setting foot on the Asian continent, performing in Thailand, Japan and Taiwan.

In April, the band will kick off the North America keg of the trek, playing their first show in Washington, D.C. at 9:30 Club on the 7th. Mogwai will be playing nearly 20 concerts in various venues throughout the U.S. and Canada including the tour closer on May 4 in Dallas, Texas at the Echo Lounge.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat