Mogwai Announce New Album The Bad Fire For January 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Lion Rumpus”

Scottish rock band Mogwai have returned with the announcement of a brand new album The Bad Fire which is set to arrive early next year on January 24 via Temporary Residence Ltd. The record was produced by John Congleton who has previously worked with St. Vincent, Angel Olsen and John Grant. It was recorded at Chem19 Studios in the group’s native Scotland.

The band is celebrating the impending release by offering fans a taste of what to expect with the record’s penultimate track “Lion Rumpus.” The track follows preceding lead single “God Gets You Back.”

“Lion Rumpus” is accompanied by an energetic new music video which was directed by the group’s frequent collaborator Antony Crook. The visual chronicles Glasgow-born dog walker Lawrence Wilson as he explores the streets of downtown Manhattan after recently relocating to the Big Apple.

Speaking on the band’s return, Mogwai offered, “After the high of putting out As The Love Continues, the following years were personally hard for us. We’ve dealt with a lot of loss and in Barry’s case a serious family illness with one of his daughters. Getting back together to write and record this record felt like a refuge and with John Congleton we feel that we’ve made something special. We often hear from people that our music has helped them get through hard times in their lives and for once I think it applies to us as well.”

In April, the band will be heading out on a North American tour, kicking off on April 7 at 9:30 Club at Washington, D.C. and concluding on May 4 at The Echo Lounge in Dallas, Texas.

Mogwai Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

4/7 – Washington, D.C., USA – 9:30 Club

4/8 – Philadelphia, PA, USA – Theatre Of Living Arts

4/10 – Brooklyn, New York City, USA – Brooklyn Steel

4/11 – Boston, MA, USA – Paradise Rock Club

4/13 – Montreal, Canada – Beanfield Theatre

4/14 – Toronto, Canada – Danforth Music Hall

4/16 – Detroit, MI, USA – Saint Andrew’s Hall

4/17 – Chicago, IL, USA – The Metro

4/18 – Minneapolis, MN, USA – Varsity Theatre

4/20 – Denver, CO, USA – Ogden Theatre

4/22 – Salt Lake City, UT, USA – Commonwealth Room

4/24 – Vancouver, Canada – The Commodore Ballroom

4/25 – Seattle, WA, USA – The Showbox

4/26 – Portland, OR, USA – Roseland Theatre

4/28 – San Francisco, CA, USA – The Regency Ballroom

4/29 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – The Bellwether

4/30 – Phoenix, AZ, USA – Van Buren

5/3 – Austin, TX, USA – Emo’s

5/4 – Dallas, TX, USA – The Echo Lounge

The Bad Fire Tracklist

1. God Gets You Back

2. Hi Chaos

3. What Kind of Mix is This?

4. Fanzine Made Of Flesh

5. Pale Vegan Hip Pain

6. If You Find This World Bad, You Should See Some Of The Others

7. 18 Volcanoes

8. Hammer Room

9. Lion Rumpus

10. Fact Boy