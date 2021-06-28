Mogwai Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 28th, 2021 - 10:25 PM

UK post-rock band Mogwai announced spring 2022 dates for a North American tour. They’re touring in support of their February 2021 album As The Love Continues, which peaked at number one on the UK album chart and number 10 in the US.

The tour will start off at the famous 9:30 Club in Washington, DC on April 5, 2022 and wrap up at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA on April 24. Along the way, they’ll stop at venues including the Theater of Living Arts in Philadelphia, PA, Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY, Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA, Corona Theatre in Montreal, QC, Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, ON, Metro in Chicago, IL, The Showbox in Seattle, WA, The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA and The Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, CA, plus a few others. The full schedule of shows can be found below.

Tickets will go on-sale this Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. local time. They also have a few European shows and festival appearances planned on either side of the tour for this year and next, including Primavera Sound Barcelona 2022.

As The Love Continues is being hailed as one of Mogwai’s best releases in years, with some like mxdwn’s Drew Pitt comparing it to 2011’s Hardcore Will Never Die, But You Will. However, they still remain better known for their 1990s material, especially their debut 1997 album Young Team and 1999’s Come On Die Young. Over the years since, they have subtly added more electronic parts to their albums, and have been scoring a lot of television series and films, recently including ZeroZeroZero, Kin and contributions to Before the Flood alongside Gustavo Santaolalla and Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails.

Mogwai Spring 2022 Tour Dates:

4/5 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

4/6 – Philadelphia, PA – Theater of Living Arts

4/7 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

4/8 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

4/9 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

4/11 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

4/12 – Chicago, IL – Metro

4/13 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

4/14 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room

4/15 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theater

4/18 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

4/19 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

4/20 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

4/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

4/23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theater

4/24 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat