Maria Taylor Drops New Song With Conor Oberst “Sorry I Was Yours” And Announces New Album Story’s End For April 2026 Release

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 15th, 2026 - 6:32 PM

Maria Taylor, famous for her emotional songs and unique voice, has just released a new single called “Sorry I Was Yours.” The track features her friend Conor Oberst. It’s the last preview of her upcoming album Story’s End, which will come out on April 3, 2026, through Oberst’s label Million Stars Records. This song thoughtfully looks at past relationships and strong connections. It’s an important moment in Taylor’s music career because it’s been over seven years since she released an album.

Working with Oberst shows the strong creative bond they’ve built over nearly 30 years. Taylor talks about how this song started in a spontaneous and emotional session at Oberst’s home, where their shared passion for music naturally led to songwriting. Friends and musicians like Brad Armstrong, Mike Mogis, and Nate Walcott also helped make the track even better than Taylor had hoped. For Oberst, it felt like coming full circle, highlighting their deep musical connection. Before “Sorry I Was Yours,” two other songs from the album came out: “Never Thought I’d Feel New” and the title song of the album.

Both have been talked about a lot by music sites like Billboard and BrooklynVegan. Last year, Taylor impressed listeners with her moving version of Counting Crows’ “Colorblind,” featuring Dashboard Confessional, showing off her skill in giving classic songs a new twist. The ten songs on Story’s End came about during a tough time in Taylor’s life, marked by problems in her marriage and friendships. This challenging period motivated her to finish the album, giving her a way to express herself amid all the chaos. She recorded it at ARC Studios in Omaha with producer Ben Brodin and supportive musicians around her.

Story’s End Tracklist:

1.Story’s End

2.Shades of Blue

3.Sorry I Was Yours (feat. Conor Oberst)

4.Tricky

5.Never Thought I’d Feel New

6.Powerlines

7.Nathaniel

8.Be Careful What You Want

9.Everything Is Fine (My Loves)

10.Change Is Coming Soon (Green Butterfly Sequel)

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin