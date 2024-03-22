Phoebe Bridgers Joins Conor Oberst Onstage For Better Oblivion Community Center Reunion, Play “My City,” “Double Life & “Lua”

Home News James Reed March 22nd, 2024 - 8:03 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Since boygenius took home a few Grammy Awards this February, Phoebe Bridgers has taken a bit of a break. This week, she joined Conor Oberst onstage at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles for a few songs, reuniting as the duo performed throughout 2019, Better Oblivion Community Center.

There have been a few moments of Bridgers and Oberst getting the band back together since moving on from the project, but the most recent was a virtual performance in 2020 for the Save Our Stages project, making this the first time they’ve performed together after four years.

The two brought out the Better Oblivion Community Center track “My City” in addition to a duet version of Bright Eyes’ classic single “Lua.” They then closed out the night with “Double Life,” a song off Oberst’s 2014 solo album.

Right now, Oberst is in the midst of a Los Angeles residency, “Conor Oberst and Friends,” which will head to New York’s Bowery Ballroom in April. In addition, Phoebe Bridgers contributed to the soundtrack for the highly anticipated A24 film, I Saw the TV Glow.

Insane video of Phoebe and Conor singing ‘My City’ tonight in LA via avkv85 pic.twitter.com/fP6RpBVRuX — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) March 22, 2024

PHOEBE AND CONOR SINGING MY CITY TONIGHT AT CONOR’S SHOW pic.twitter.com/lrrsIKbazS — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) March 22, 2024