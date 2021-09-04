Maria Taylor Shares Upbeat New Song “It’s Coming For You”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan September 4th, 2021 - 6:45 PM

Indie rock singer Maria Taylor has released an upbeat new song titled, “It’s Coming For You,” that’s set to land on an upcoming, yet-to-be announced EP. The track revisits Taylor’s 90’s indie-rock roots with reverb-drenched vocals and enveloping guitars.

The single not only features Taylor’s vocals, but she also takes control of the drums and rhythm guitar. Long time collaborator Brad Armstrong is also featured on guitar, bass and piano. Although the song does have upbeat drums, there are ebbs and flows in the energy of the track, helped along by Taylor’s reverb-drenched vocals that create a spacey sound.

“It hasn’t been the easiest couple of years for kids and parents,” Taylor said. “I spent the last year and a half writing and releasing a new Azure Ray record, which I am really proud of. It wasn’t easy finding time to focus, with all of us home all of the time. School has now been in session for two weeks and I already have one song written, recorded, mixed and mastered! I feel energized, focused and inspired and I think the song reflects this. I hope it brings the listener to a place where they feel spontaneous and carefree. This is the first song of what will become an EP, eventually… more to come! Thank god for school!”

Recently, Maria Taylor released a self titled EP in 2019 featuring collaborations with Adam Duritz of the Counting Crows and Joshua Radin. However, she was forced to cancel the tour in support of its release due to the pandemic. In 2016, Taylor released an LP, In the Next Life, including the single “If Only,” which was featured in NBC’s This Is Us and Netflix’s Cobra Kai. Taylor is also one half of pop duo Azure Ray, along with Orenda Fink. They released their first LP in 10 years this June titled, Remedy.