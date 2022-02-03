Boulevardia Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Dashboard Confessional, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jenny Lewis And More

Home News Jamie Reddy February 3rd, 2022 - 10:40 PM

Boulevardia, the mega beer, food and music festival, has announced their 2022 lineup for their upcoming festival in June. After canceling last year’s festival due to the pandemic, the festival will return even better with an amazing lineup. The main acts will include Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jenny Lewis, Dashboard Confessional and Dayglow. This will be a jam-packed festival within 2 days with over 60 acts total. You can imagine the amount of music you can hear in those 2 days. The festival will be on June 17 and 18 in Kansas City, Missouri. You can see the full lineup in the post below.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz