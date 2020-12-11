Dolores Diaz & the Standby Club Featuring Conor Oberst Share Cover Of Connie Smith’s “Once A Day”

Home News Roy Lott December 11th, 2020 - 8:28 AM

Omaha country covers band Dolores Diaz & the Standby Club has announced that they will release their live album Live at O’Leaver’s Friday, December 11 via 15 Passenger. The 12 track album features songs by Tammy Wynette, Porter Wagoner & Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Willie Nelson to name a few. Along with the album announcement, the band has also released their soulful rendition, Connie Smith’s iconic 1964 breakup ballad “Once A Day,” sung by Corina Figueroa Escamilla. Check it out below.

“Once a Day” follows the previously released covers of“Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)” originally recorded by Loretta Lynn and “You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere,” originally recorded by Bob Dylan. The album itself is described as “a rowdy and joyful listen – a testament to a longstanding musical community whose members thrive on each other’s playing, great timeless songs, and the shared search for a good time.” The vinyl record will be released on April 9, 2021.

Club member Conor Oberst recently made a guest appearance in Stephen Malkmus’ video for “Shadowbanned” alongside Kim Gordon, Mac DeMarco, Sharon Van Etten, Kurt Vile and Mary Lattimore and veteran actor Jason Schwartzman.

Dolores Diaz & The Standby Club – Live at O’Leaver’s Tracklist

1. Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad – Tammy Wynette

2. Once a Day – Connie Smith

3. The Weather is a Dead Man – Dan Reeder

4. Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone – Charley Pride

5. Jolly Coppers on Parade – Randy Newman

6. Amos Moses – Jerry Reed

7. Just Someone I Used to Know – Porter Wagoner, Dolly Parton

8. Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind) – Loretta Lynn

9. You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere – Bob Dylan

10. So Long, Charlie Brown, Don’t Look for Me Around – Sammi Smith

11. Crazy – Patsy Cline

12. Stay All Night (Stay A Little Longer) – Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys / Willie Nelson