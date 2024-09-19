Bright Eyes Back Out Of Upcoming Record Release Shows & Riot Fest Due To Conor Oberst Losing His Voice

Home News Lily Meline September 19th, 2024 - 7:29 PM

Fans have been anxiously anticipating the release of alt-band, Bright Eyes’, new album, Five Dice, All Threes, set to debut on September 20. Alongside the album’s release, the band had planned to kick off their tour with three record release shows at NYC, Chicago, and Omaha. One of said shows was a part of Riot Fest, a major event in rock music with Fall Out Boy, St. Vincent, Rob Zombie, and many other rock icons in attendance.

Unfortunately, earlier this week the band’s lead singer, Conor Oberst, had his voice give out after an allegedly disastrous show in Cleveland, as mentioned in Consequence Sound’s article on the topic, so the band made the unanimous decision to cancel the three shows.

The tour will, hopefully, pick back up on October 11 with their show in Oakland, California. Until then, let’s hope Oberst drinks lots of warm tea with honey!





