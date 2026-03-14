RIP: Phil Campbell of Motörhead Dead at 64

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 14th, 2026 - 5:07 PM

Blabbermouth reported that Phil Campbell, the famous guitarist from Motörhead, has died at 64. He was known for his energetic performances and strong guitar playing. Joining the band in 1984, he played a big part in shaping their music style over many years. You can hear his contributions on albums like Orgasmatron and Inferno, which helped cement Motörhead’s reputation in rock history. Campbell’s music journey started well before he joined the famous band Motörhead. Growing up in Pontypridd, Wales, he fell in love with playing guitar as a teenager.

This early start laid the groundwork for his future career. Before becoming internationally known with Motörhead, Campbell played in several local bands to improve his skills. One important group was Persian Risk, where he got better at mixing different musical styles and developed a unique sound that became key to who he is as a musician today. Through many practice sessions and live shows, Campbell gained valuable experience that prepared him for both the challenges and successes of being part of one of rock’s legendary bands.

Throughout his career, Campbell was known not only for being technically skilled but also for how committed he was to what he did. His performances were full of energy, accuracy, and charm, which earned him respect from everyone around him. He influenced more than just Motörhead by doing solo projects that highlighted his range as a musician. Campbell’s death is a big moment for Motörhead fans everywhere. He will be remembered through the classic songs he helped make and his huge impact on rock music. People who saw him perform will always remember his energy and talent.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat