Ryan Adams Shares Covers Of Motorhead’s “Ace Of Spades” & Juice Newton’s “Queen Of Hearts”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 22nd, 2024 - 7:37 PM

Artist Ryan Adams has released versions of Motorhead’s “Ace Of Spades” and Juice Newton’s “Queen Of Hearts.” As a whole, both the versions are simply fantastic by how Adams‘s love and passion for Motorhead’s and Newton’s music can be felt through the rock solid and vibrant instrumentation while Adams serenades the ears with great melody.

While talking about “Ace of Spades,” Adams says: “I always liked that Lemmy looked like he could be in a dystopian western and I sided with some of his most widely criticized albums. Most especially Orgasmatron, an album I had the t shirt of in school and one of the several that led to my eventually being expelled. To them, to the people in that small town, nobody was ever going going to be on the radio. Nobody was going to meet Lemmy but he wasted enough to not make any big deal of it. He would have ignored you anyway.”

The artist adds: “This album was recorded on a night where I gave the crew a couple hundred bucks each and the night off after the show so we could be be escorted by security to the tables. We all rolled the dice on the jellybean green tables and stacked our jellybean colored tokens as the night wore on.”