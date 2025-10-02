Pennywise Covers Motorhead’s Classic Track “Ace Of Spades”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 2nd, 2025 - 2:25 PM

Pennywise guitarist Fletcher Dragge comments about their cover of Motörhead’s timeless anthem, “Ace Of Spades”: “Getting into punk rock around 1980, basically the only metal band that was allowed to be part of the punk rock scene was Motörhead, as far as I was concerned. If you saw somebody show up in a jean vest with the Motörhead patch on the back it was like, “There’s a metaller, but he can hang with us!.” ‘Ace of Spades’ was the track where you heard that and went, “That’s not metal, that’s punk rock!”

It is fair to say that these two noisy tribes now have a great deal in common, often melding together, almost indistinguishable, to produce bastard offspring of their own. But it wasn’t always this way. Indeed, there was a time when fists were more likely to be thrown than bumped, and beers more likely to be hurled than shared except when it came to Motörhead. That was the one band we could all agree on.

Across the fourteen tracks on this album, cunningly titled Killed By Deaf, people hear a loving tribute to Motörhead from some of punk rocks’ biggest and most respected bands. Luminaries like Rancid, Pennywise, Lagwagon, GBH, The Bronx and FEAR all contribute raucous versions of their favorite Motörhead tracks and also up-and-coming upstarts like Slaughterhouse contribute, because, let’s face it, Motörhead always loved and championed the underdogs.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock