Motorhead Share Unreleased Track And Video For “Greedy Bastards”

Motorhead has recently released their latest track “Greedy Bastards”. The decades-old rock band is making music again and with a message for their audience. Along with this new track, the band has also released a music video for it. The music video is available below.

The music video for “Greedy Bastards” is artistically interesting. The song and video are both depressing, as any song about how our greedy and destructive behavior will lead to negative consequences in the future. The graphics and color scheme are captivating. As anyone who has seen a Disney movie knows, lime green is the color of evil. Motorhead utilizes this in creating a toxic world in which everyone must live in gas masks. The scary imagery catches the viewers’ attention and forces them to think about the meaning of the song. The illustrations are well done and get the point across.

Motorhead also plans on releasing a new album “Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic” on February 24th. This release will be a reissue of an album released back in 2015, “Bad Magic”. It will also include audio from a live concert in Japan, 2015.

Watch the video below for “Greedy Bastards”