Napalm Death’s Shane Embury Joins Yard Act For Cover Of Motorhead’s “Ace Of Spades”

Home News Jordan Rizo March 17th, 2024 - 2:10 PM

Photo Credits: Brett Padelford

Blimey. Just witness The Mighty #yardact do the Ace of Spades with Shane Embury of #napalmdeath on Bass…. pic.twitter.com/GSOxBEpwAU — Matt S@ndy …..💙🚴‍♂️🏴‍☠️ (@mattflipflop) March 14, 2024

Saw Yard Act tonight and Napalm Death’s Shane Embury showed up and they did ace of spades pic.twitter.com/DDrSLBSUiY — Jaxter (@JaxterTJS) March 14, 2024

Shane Embury of Napalm Death has stood out among fans by joining Yard Act for a cover of Motorhead’s “Ace Of Spades”. The collaboration between Embury and Yard Act was a powerful manner in executing a passionate and appealing to fans, that made the crowd very pleased. Moreover, the band took to Twitter/X to thank Embury for joining them in their cover, and adding his own talent and unique approaches to music.

NME shared some posts that emphasized the success of the performance. The posts can be seen above and they are a clear indication of the great combination that Embury and Yard Act had in achieving such a captivating and magnetic performance. The posts include videos taken during the performance in which one can note how the crowd was completely focused on the performance and they were absorbing the wonderful efforts made by both Ebury and Yard Act to produce such a satisfying show.