Motörhead Punk Tribute Album Announced For October 2025 Release Featuring The Damned, Rancid, Pennywise & More

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Motörhead’s influence has stretched far beyond heavy metal, and this fall, some of punk’s most respected names will pay tribute to that legacy. Killed By Deaf – A Punk Tribute to Motörhead arrives October 31st via BMG Recordings, delivering fourteen covers from punk rock’s most respected bands.

The album will feature Rancid, Pennywise, Lagwagon, GBH, The Bronx and FEAR, each offering their own take on some favorite Motörhead songs. The album is promised to have the reckless energy and attitude that made Motörhead as beloved by punks as they were by headbangers.

While Motörhead’s impact on metal is well known, they embodied the punk spirit long before the lines between genres hardened. Lemmy even briefly joined the punk band The Damned when they were known as The Doomed, contributing to both live performances and studio recordings. And in a nod to that history, Killed By Deaf closes with the only non-Motörhead song in the tracklist. The Damned’s 2002 collaboration with Lemmy on their classic track “Neat Neat Neat” which can be listened to here. The song is a fitting reminder of the line between punk and metal and of Motörhead’s unique ability to bridge the two scenes.

With its stacked tracklist and unapologetic tributes, Killed By Deaf – A Punk Tribute To Motörhead isn’t just a tribute but rather a celebration of Motörhead’s true punk heart. Fans of both genres will find plenty to love.

Killed By Deaf – A Punk Tribute To Motörhead Tracklist: