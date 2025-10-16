Rancid Share New Cover Of Motorhead’s “Sex And Death”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 16th, 2025 - 12:57 PM

A final preview of Killed By Deaf –A Punk Tribute to Motörhead arrives today with the release of Rancid‘s “Sex and Death” cover. Across the fourteen tracks on the album, people will hear a loving tribute to Motörhead from some of punk rocks’ biggest and most respected bands. The latest of which to be revealed is “Sex and Death” covered by punk legends Rancid.

While talking about “Sex and Death,” guitarist and vocalist Lars Frederiksen said: “It’s like, it’s the perfect Motörhead song for me. You know as well as I do how much of a big Ramones fan Lem was. And it sounds to me like his take, Motörhead doing the Ramones. But there’s that little itty bitty guitar solo there. And it was the most Rancid style song that Motörhead did that I thought it’s close enough to like a song we would write.”

Joining Rancid on this tribute are luminaries like Pennywise, Lagwagon, GBH, The Bronx and FEAR all contributing raucous versions of their favorite Motörhead tracks… along with up-and-coming upstarts like Slaughterhouse, because, let’s face it, Motörhead always loved and championed the underdogs. The only non-Motörhead song on this album is from a previously unheard and blistering version of The Damned’s classic, “Neat Neat Neat,” featuring the great man, Lemmy, himself and The Damned.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara