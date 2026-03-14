Franz Ferdinand Announces Fall 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 14th, 2026 - 6:49 PM

Fans of Franz Ferdinand have a lot to be happy about. Ferdinand has announced their tour dates for Fall 2026, as reported by Brooklyn Vegan. This means the popular Scottish rock group will soon perform across the country again, bringing back their lively performances and well-loved songs. The tour schedule is planned so it doesn’t conflict with My Chemical Romance’s show at Citi Field, letting fans enjoy both bands’ live music this season without missing out.

Starting in October, Ferdinand will go on a big tour across many U.S. cities. Fans from all over the country, whether they’re from busy cities on the East Coast or lively places on the West Coast, can enjoy their live performances. Known for exciting and energetic shows, the band has put together a mix of classic hits and new songs that are sure to entertain audiences. Attendees can look forward to a fun musical experience that captures the spirit of their earlier music and shows how their sound has changed over time. This tour is a special opportunity for fans to see the band’s growth while enjoying the lively atmosphere that’s unique to a Ferdinand concert.

The excitement for the upcoming tour is clear, with fans looking forward to Ferdinand’s famous energetic shows and great stage presence. Because there’s so much anticipation and a loyal fanbase, tickets are expected to sell out fast. Fans should get their tickets as soon as possible once they’re available so they don’t miss out. More dates and places will be announced, making this tour a major event in fall’s music scene.

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Franz Ferdinand 2026 Tour Dates

March 10 – Portsmouth, UK – Portsmouth Guildhall

March 11 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

March 23 – Lyon, France – Le Transbordeur

March 25 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

March 26 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

March 28 – Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall

March 29 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

March 31 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

April 1 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

April 3 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

April 4 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

April 6 – Lille, France – L’Aéronef

April 7 – Lille, France – L’Aéronef

April 8 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppodium

April 10 – Luxembourg – Rockhal Box

April 11 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

April 13 – Nantes, France – La Carriere

April 14 – Toulouse, France – Le Bikini

June 19 – Reims, France – LA CARTONNERIE

June 20 – Landgraaf – Megaland

July 3 – Rotselaar, Flanders – Rock Werchter

July 4 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France – Château de Beauregard

July 5 – Werchter – Festivalpark Werchter

July 23 – Naples, Italy – Mostra d’Oltremare

July 27 – Carcassonne, France – Carcassonne

August 1 – Montreal – Osheaga

August 2 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City

August 4 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

August 5 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

August 7 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

August 8 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

August 9 – Queens, NY – Citi Field (opening for My Chemical Romance)

August 11 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

August 12 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

August 14 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

August 15 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

August 28 – Paris, France – Rock en Seine