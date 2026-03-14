Franz Ferdinand Announces Fall 2026 Tour Dates

Fans of Franz Ferdinand have a lot to be happy about. Ferdinand has announced their tour dates for Fall 2026, as reported by Brooklyn Vegan. This means the popular Scottish rock group will soon perform across the country again, bringing back their lively performances and well-loved songs. The tour schedule is planned so it doesn’t conflict with My Chemical Romance’s show at Citi Field, letting fans enjoy both bands’ live music this season without missing out.
Starting in October, Ferdinand will go on a big tour across many U.S. cities. Fans from all over the country, whether they’re from busy cities on the East Coast or lively places on the West Coast, can enjoy their live performances. Known for exciting and energetic shows, the band has put together a mix of classic hits and new songs that are sure to entertain audiences. Attendees can look forward to a fun musical experience that captures the spirit of their earlier music and shows how their sound has changed over time. This tour is a special opportunity for fans to see the band’s growth while enjoying the lively atmosphere that’s unique to a Ferdinand concert.
The excitement for the upcoming tour is clear, with fans looking forward to Ferdinand’s famous energetic shows and great stage presence. Because there’s so much anticipation and a loyal fanbase, tickets are expected to sell out fast. Fans should get their tickets as soon as possible once they’re available so they don’t miss out. More dates and places will be announced, making this tour a major event in fall’s music scene.
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Franz Ferdinand 2026 Tour Dates
March 10 – Portsmouth, UK – Portsmouth Guildhall
March 11 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
March 23 – Lyon, France – Le Transbordeur
March 25 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
March 26 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
March 28 – Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall
March 29 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer
March 31 – Munich, Germany – Zenith
April 1 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
April 3 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
April 4 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
April 6 – Lille, France – L’Aéronef
April 7 – Lille, France – L’Aéronef
April 8 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppodium
April 10 – Luxembourg – Rockhal Box
April 11 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
April 13 – Nantes, France – La Carriere
April 14 – Toulouse, France – Le Bikini
June 19 – Reims, France – LA CARTONNERIE
June 20 – Landgraaf – Megaland
July 3 – Rotselaar, Flanders – Rock Werchter
July 4 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France – Château de Beauregard
July 5 – Werchter – Festivalpark Werchter
July 23 – Naples, Italy – Mostra d’Oltremare
July 27 – Carcassonne, France – Carcassonne
August 1 – Montreal – Osheaga
August 2 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City
August 4 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
August 5 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston
August 7 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
August 8 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
August 9 – Queens, NY – Citi Field (opening for My Chemical Romance)
August 11 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
August 12 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
August 14 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
August 15 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
August 28 – Paris, France – Rock en Seine
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz