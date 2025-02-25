Franz Ferdinand Does an Orchestral Rendition of “Toxic” by Britney Spears

Home News Charlotte Huot February 25th, 2025 - 8:42 PM

Franz Ferdinand has put a symphonic twist on Britney Spears’ Toxic, delivering an orchestral rendition of the 2003 pop hit during a recent session at BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room in Maida Vale Studios, London. This marks the second time the Scottish indie rockers have reimagined one of Spears’ songs, having previously covered Womanizer for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge in 2009, according to NME.

Frontman Alex Kapranos reflected on the band’s approach to selecting cover songs, telling Stereogum: “I like a good song. It’s that simple. I don’t care if the song is 60 years old or six days old — a good song is a good song.”

He also noted that their covers often take on a distinct Franz Ferdinand sound, calling it “a small victory” when the band successfully reshapes a song in their own style.

Beyond Spears’ tracks, the band has built a reputation for unique covers over the years, taking on songs like The Beatles’ It Won’t Be Long, Pulp’s Mis-Shapes, Air’s Sexy Boy and most recently, Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe.

Franz Ferdinand’s latest album, The Human Fear, released earlier this year, has received widespread acclaim. In a four-star review, NME praised the LP as “a love letter to the idea of this band,” highlighting its energy and timeless appeal.

As part of their return to the live stage, the band is set to embark on a UK and North American tour this spring. Their UK run kicks off in London on March 5, followed by shows in Glasgow. The North American leg starts on March 24 in Seattle and includes stops in Vancouver, San Francisco and New York before wrapping up in Montreal on April 14.

With a renewed spotlight on their dynamic live performances and an ability to reinterpret pop classics, Franz Ferdinand continues to prove their staying power. Fans can catch them on tour and stream their orchestral take on Toxic now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Radio 2 (@bbcradio2)

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz