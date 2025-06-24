Franz Ferdinand Shares New Rendition Of “Build It Up” Featuring Johnny Marr

Home News Cait Stoddard June 24th, 2025 - 1:26 PM

Ahead of their Glastonbury appearance later this week, Franz Ferdinand has shared a new single featuring different versions of two tracks included on their recent much-acclaimed seventh album, The Human Fear, which was released on Domino in January of this year. The single includes “Build It Up” featuring Johnny Marr on guitar and a live version of “Hooked,” recorded at Glasgow’s Barrowlands featuring Master Peace, who joined the band on their recent U.K. tour.

While talking about “Build It Up,”Alex Kapranos says: “Johnny is an inspiration. Literally. I sat in my bedroom as a teenager trying to work out how to play his melodies. To hear his distinctive playing on our song is glorious. He’s elevated it in that way only he can.”

Finally, after a few months of touring The Human Fear, which has seen the band play sold-out headline shows in North and South America and a two night sell out at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, Franz Ferdinand has recently announced a further UK tour in 2026, including a return to the Brixton Academy.

This summer also sees the band performing extensively across the festivals of Europe before heading back to the U.S. for a round of touring in September and then closing out the year with dates in Australia and Japan.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz