Franz Ferdinand Speaks Against The IDF Using The Song “Take Me Out” in Their Promotional Video “This Makes Us Both Nauseous and Furious”

Khalliah Gardner March 8th, 2026 - 5:33 PM

Recently, the rock band Franz Ferdinand voiced their upset upon finding out that their popular song “Take Me Out” was used in a promotional video by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). NME reported on this and the band criticized the allegedly unauthorized use of the track. Alex Kapranos, the singer of Franz Ferdinand, said that using their song without permission violated their artistic rights and misrepresented what they stood for. The band stressed that they support peaceful solutions and have never connected their music with military or political causes.

The IDF’s decision to use the song “Take Me Out” upset both Franz Ferdinand and their fans. Many fans expressed their unhappiness about it on social media, as combining the band’s well-known music with the IDF’s message didn’t sit well and caused more negative reactions. Franz Ferdinand said it makes them sick and angry to see their music used like this. They explained that they want their songs to bring people together, not support wars or political views. The band asked for the video to be taken down immediately and reminded everyone to respect artists’ work and its message.

The incident has started a lot of talks about how art should be used in politics, pointing out that we need to think carefully about ethics. Artists are caught between being creative and influencing society, so they’re now trying to understand their roles better. They are often asked to consider what it means when their work is used for political or military purposes. Franz Ferdinand’s response highlights that organizations and governments should get permission and think carefully about the wider effects before using creative works.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz