Laura Stevenson Announces New Album Late Great For June 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single “Honey”

Singer and songwriter Laura Stevenson has long been renowned for her singular voice and intimate, exposed music and has been cited as an important influence for some of today’s biggest indie rock darlings including Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.Following her 2022 self-titled album, Stevenson announced a new record, Late Great, that will be out on June 27, through lifelong collaborator Jeff Rosenstock’s Really Records.

“Laura has always had this supernatural ability to write abstract lyrics that cut straight to your heart,” says Rosenstock, continuing “but the feeling of perpetual heartbreak on this record is more pointed, universal and vulnerable than anything she’s ever done before and it hits so hard.”

Case in point is the lead single “Honey,” which comes alongside a music video edited by Stevenson’s old friend Chris Farren. The song draws influences from Dolly Parton and Townes Van Zandt, building from wistful, spare guitar and vocals to a shoegaze-influenced dreamscape of sparkling guitars and stacked harmonies. “I said in my mix notes (to producer John Agnello) that I wanted it to sound like a thousand angels screaming and crying,” Stevenson says of the song’s devastatingly gorgeous build and eventual release.

